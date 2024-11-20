Last-Minute Heroics: Yengi Saves Australia in World Cup Qualifier Thriller

Kusini Yengi delivered a dramatic stoppage-time goal to secure Australia a 2-2 draw against Bahrain in their World Cup qualifier, sparing the Socceroos from a costly defeat.

The draw leaves Australia in second place in Asia's Group C, trailing nine points behind leaders Japan and clinging one point ahead of Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and China.

Despite Yengi's crucial intervention, Australia's performance was marred by missed opportunities, leaving coach Tony Popovic contemplating tactical adjustments before their next qualifier against Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)