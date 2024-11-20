Last-Minute Heroics: Yengi Saves Australia in World Cup Qualifier Thriller
Kusini Yengi's stoppage-time goal salvaged a 2-2 draw for Australia against Bahrain in World Cup qualifying. Despite opportunities and a lead, defensive mistakes allowed Bahrain to equalize. Australia's coach Popovic faces challenges ahead as his team prepares for a crucial match against Indonesia in March.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 07:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 07:52 IST
Kusini Yengi delivered a dramatic stoppage-time goal to secure Australia a 2-2 draw against Bahrain in their World Cup qualifier, sparing the Socceroos from a costly defeat.
The draw leaves Australia in second place in Asia's Group C, trailing nine points behind leaders Japan and clinging one point ahead of Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and China.
Despite Yengi's crucial intervention, Australia's performance was marred by missed opportunities, leaving coach Tony Popovic contemplating tactical adjustments before their next qualifier against Indonesia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- World Cup
- qualifier
- Kusini Yengi
- soccer
- football
- Bahrain
- draw
- Socceroos
- Tony Popovic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chilean Soccer Stars Entangled in Sexual Assault Investigation
Financial Probe Uncovers Allegations in French Football
Under Scrutiny: French Soccer League and CVC Capital Embroiled in Financial Investigation
Intrigue Unfolds: Financial Probes in French Soccer's Business Dealings
French Soccer League Under Investigation: The CVC Capital Deal