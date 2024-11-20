Sermanni Advocates for Priestman's Return to Coaching Post-Ban

Australia's interim coach, Tom Sermanni, is hopeful that Bev Priestman, previously with Canada's women's team, will resume her coaching career after completing a FIFA-imposed ban. The ban stemmed from a spy scandal involving the use of drones during the Olympics.

Sermanni, who has a rich coaching history with teams like New Zealand and the United States, believes Priestman's punishment was excessive. According to Sermanni, "It just happened to be the wrong thing at the wrong time in the wrong tournament." He argues that similar incidents might have gone unnoticed elsewhere.

Priestman, married to former New Zealand player Emma Humphries, could be a strategic long-term hire for New Zealand's squad. Sermanni asserts that her familiarity with the New Zealand soccer landscape makes her an excellent fit for the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)