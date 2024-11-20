Japan's Journey to World Cup Nears with Win Over China

Japan is on the brink of achieving its eighth straight World Cup appearance following a decisive 3-1 victory against China in the Asian qualifiers. This win positions the team nine points ahead of Australia, which recently drew 2-2 with Bahrain.

Despite a previous dominant 7-0 win over China, Japan's first goal in Xiamen came from a Koki Ogawa header after 39 minutes, with Ko Itakura extending the lead before halftime. China's Lin Liangming sparked hope among home fans with a goal early in the second half; however, Ogawa swiftly responded, securing Japan's dominance.

Elsewhere, Indonesia claimed a historic 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in Jakarta, marking their first win in the third round of qualifiers. Marselino Ferdinan delivered two goals, ensuring a famous triumph for the team that hasn't been seen in the World Cup finals since 1938.

