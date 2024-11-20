Left Menu

Japan's Journey to World Cup Nears with Win Over China

Japan secured a vital 3-1 victory over China in their Asian qualifier, putting them closer to an eighth consecutive World Cup appearance. Key performances included Koki Ogawa's two goals. Despite a strong challenge from other teams like Indonesia's 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia and Australia's dramatic draw with Bahrain, Japan leads Group C confidently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Xiamen | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:43 IST
Japan's Journey to World Cup Nears with Win Over China
Olympic football tournament Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

Japan is on the brink of achieving its eighth straight World Cup appearance following a decisive 3-1 victory against China in the Asian qualifiers. This win positions the team nine points ahead of Australia, which recently drew 2-2 with Bahrain.

Despite a previous dominant 7-0 win over China, Japan's first goal in Xiamen came from a Koki Ogawa header after 39 minutes, with Ko Itakura extending the lead before halftime. China's Lin Liangming sparked hope among home fans with a goal early in the second half; however, Ogawa swiftly responded, securing Japan's dominance.

Elsewhere, Indonesia claimed a historic 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in Jakarta, marking their first win in the third round of qualifiers. Marselino Ferdinan delivered two goals, ensuring a famous triumph for the team that hasn't been seen in the World Cup finals since 1938.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024