Argentina's Lineup Shake-Up: Garcia Replaces Bertranou

Argentina’s rugby team has made a tactical adjustment ahead of their test match against France in Paris on Friday. Gonzalo Garcia will replace Gonzalo Bertranou at scrumhalf, announced coach Felipe Contepomi on Wednesday.

The change comes as Argentina completes their November international series, recovering from a tight 22-19 defeat by Ireland in Dublin. Despite the loss, Contepomi opts for minimal changes.

Among the notable squad updates, Kremer, recovering from a knee injury, and Carreras, who missed previous matches due to personal commitments, are named as substitutes for the clash against France.

