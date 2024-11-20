Left Menu

Argentina's Lineup Shake-Up: Garcia Replaces Bertranou

Argentina's rugby team makes a change for the test against France, with Gonzalo Garcia replacing Gonzalo Bertranou at scrumhalf. The team looks to bounce back after a narrow loss to Ireland. Kremer and Carreras return to the squad following injuries and personal commitments.

Updated: 20-11-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:56 IST
Argentina’s rugby team has made a tactical adjustment ahead of their test match against France in Paris on Friday. Gonzalo Garcia will replace Gonzalo Bertranou at scrumhalf, announced coach Felipe Contepomi on Wednesday.

The change comes as Argentina completes their November international series, recovering from a tight 22-19 defeat by Ireland in Dublin. Despite the loss, Contepomi opts for minimal changes.

Among the notable squad updates, Kremer, recovering from a knee injury, and Carreras, who missed previous matches due to personal commitments, are named as substitutes for the clash against France.

