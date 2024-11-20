Left Menu

PSL Faces Uncertain Future Amidst IPL's Schedule Clash

With next year's Pakistan Super League dates coinciding with the Indian Premier League, PSL franchise owners have asked for clarity on foreign players' availability and broadcast schedules. Concerns rise as the PCB prioritizes the 2025 Champions Trophy. Potential restrictions by international cricket boards add to the uncertainty.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

PSL franchise owners are seeking urgent clarity from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding conflicts with the Indian Premier League schedule next year.

A source close to the franchises disclosed that a letter has been sent to PSL Director Salman Naseer, urging immediate discussions on player availability and broadcast plans.

The franchises' concerns intensify further due to looming restrictions from international cricket boards and the PCB's current focus on hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

