FIFA Clearing House Revolutionizes Club Compensation

FIFA's automated Clearing House programme has significantly increased compensation for clubs that contributed to the development of young players. This automated system simplifies the process, benefiting smaller clubs by ensuring they receive their due payments without costly procedures.

Lausanne | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:02 IST
The FIFA automated Clearing House programme has dramatically increased financial compensation for clubs instrumental in developing young soccer talent. This revelation comes from a recent world soccer governing body report.

This initiative, launched two years ago, employs an electronic passport system to track young players and facilitate compensation payments for future international transfers. The system, based in Paris, streamlines the process for clubs to receive their dues.

Between 2019 and 2022, clubs received an average of $67 million annually, a figure projected to rise to $261.5 million this year. The system notably spares clubs from costly procedures, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

