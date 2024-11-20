Left Menu

Triumphant Win: Indian Women's Hockey Team Shines at Asian Champions Trophy

The Indian women's hockey team claimed victory in the Asian Champions Trophy by defeating China 1-0. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for each player and head coach, while the support staff will receive Rs 5 lakh each, marking a historic win for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:17 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian women's hockey team has clinched the Asian Champions Trophy title by overcoming China's Olympic medallists with a narrow 1-0 victory. This moment of triumph has been celebrated by authorities and citizens alike.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised the team's outstanding performance, especially in their nerve-wracking final match against China. In recognition of their achievements, Kumar announced cash rewards of Rs 10 lakh for every player and the head coach, and Rs 5 lakh for the supporting staff.

The match, held in Rajgir, marks a historic milestone as it was the first such event in Bihar, filling every Indian heart with pride. Through disciplined play and skillful execution, the team's landmark success has become a national point of pride, with the state's chief minister extending his heartfelt congratulations to all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

