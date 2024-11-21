Left Menu

Costa Rica Cuts Ties with Interim Coach Claudio Vivas After Nations League Exit

Costa Rica's football federation has dismissed interim manager Claudio Vivas following their exit from the Nations League quarter-finals. Vivas, who spent just three months in the role, will not have his contract renewed. The federation will review its sporting director position to appoint a new coach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 07:48 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 07:48 IST
Costa Rica Cuts Ties with Interim Coach Claudio Vivas After Nations League Exit

Costa Rica's football federation, FCRF, has terminated the tenure of interim manager Claudio Vivas after their elimination from the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals, a spokesperson announced on Wednesday. The decision comes two days after Costa Rica's 2-2 draw in Panama, resulting in a 3-2 aggregate loss.

Vivas, an Argentine coach, was appointed three months ago following the resignation of fellow Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, who opted to lead Paraguay. During his short stint, Vivas managed to secure two victories, three draws, and a loss over six games.

"We won't be continuing with Vivas as coach of the senior national team," FCRF President Osael Maroto told the press. Vivas's other role as sporting director, which concludes in December, will also not be extended, paving the way for a comprehensive review to appoint a new coach and staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024