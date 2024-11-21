Costa Rica Cuts Ties with Interim Coach Claudio Vivas After Nations League Exit

Costa Rica's football federation, FCRF, has terminated the tenure of interim manager Claudio Vivas after their elimination from the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals, a spokesperson announced on Wednesday. The decision comes two days after Costa Rica's 2-2 draw in Panama, resulting in a 3-2 aggregate loss.

Vivas, an Argentine coach, was appointed three months ago following the resignation of fellow Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, who opted to lead Paraguay. During his short stint, Vivas managed to secure two victories, three draws, and a loss over six games.

"We won't be continuing with Vivas as coach of the senior national team," FCRF President Osael Maroto told the press. Vivas's other role as sporting director, which concludes in December, will also not be extended, paving the way for a comprehensive review to appoint a new coach and staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)