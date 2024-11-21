Juan Mata Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group: First Active International MLS Owner

In a groundbreaking move within Major League Soccer, Spanish soccer icon Juan Mata has joined the ownership group of expansion club San Diego FC, becoming the first active international player to hold such a stake.

Mata, who joins David Beckham as the second international player involved in MLS ownership, expressed excitement about contributing to the club's growth and culture, highlighting the alignment of values between the club and his own community-focused vision.

Having played for top clubs around the world, including Chelsea and Manchester United, Mata brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to social causes, epitomized by his founding of the Common Goal initiative.

