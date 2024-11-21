Left Menu

Race to Restructure: Drivers Demand Transparency from FIA

Formula One drivers are expressing discontent with FIA leadership after the unexpected removal of race director Niels Wittich. Concerns center on transparency and communication from FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem. Drivers led by George Russell, advocate for mature dialogue with the governing body and emphasize the need for consistent collaboration.

Formula One drivers have voiced their dissatisfaction following the abrupt exit of race director Niels Wittich, with Mercedes' George Russell highlighting concerns over the FIA's leadership. The drivers, already discontent with various initiatives under FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, are calling for more transparent and respectful communication.

The surprise announcement of Wittich's departure, with unfinished championships still at play, caught drivers off guard, Russell stated at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. He emphasized the need for better communication from the governing body, suggesting that drivers often feel left out of crucial conversations affecting them directly.

In light of these developments, drivers are seeking increased transparency and collaboration with FIA leaders. Russell underscored the drivers' unity in seeking clarity and improvement, rather than rapid changes in personnel, to restore confidence in the sport's administration as they navigate this challenging period.

