Jasprit Bumrah: Leading with Instinct and Determination

India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the team in the opening test against Australia, embracing the captaincy with enthusiasm. Elevated to vice-captain after India's series loss to New Zealand, Bumrah steps up with Rohit Sharma on leave.

Bumrah, appreciated for his game insights, expressed his passion for responsibility, aiming to lead distinctly. He respects the successful leadership of Sharma and Virat Kohli but strives to carve his own path, guided by instinct.

Despite the rarity of pace bowlers as captains, Bumrah admires Pat Cummins' success and seeks inspiration from leaders like Kapil Dev. India moves forward with confidence and new strategies, ready to face Australia across various venues.

