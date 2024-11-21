Slam Dunk for India: Building a Basketball Future

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) is setting its sights on expanding basketball's reach across the nation. During a recent event, BFI President Aadhav Arjuna emphasized the importance of establishing more basketball academies to nurture talent and enhance the sport's infrastructure nationwide.

In collaboration with Corvuss American Academy, the BFI has already set up a National Basketball Academy in Mumbai's Karjat area. Arjuna announced plans to launch two additional academies next year, in Manipal and Chennai, with several educational institutions eager to partner in this initiative.

Arjuna also highlighted the need for technological advancements in coaching systems, which have not been updated in decades. He believes significant investments are essential to create a robust structure that supports player development through initiatives like league systems. The BFI is working with corporate bodies and the government to drive economic growth and pave the way for a basketball renaissance in India, culminating in a landmark year for the sport in 2025.

