Sergio Perez Distances Himself from Father's Remarks
Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez disassociated himself from homophobic comments made by his father, Antonio, regarding Ralf Schumacher. While Perez acknowledges his father's mistake, he stresses the importance of sportsmanship on and off the track. Schumacher defended his criticism of Perez's recent performance for Red Bull.
Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez has publicly distanced himself from homophobic comments made by his father, Antonio Perez, about former racer Ralf Schumacher. The elder Perez, who is a politician, made the remarks to ESPN, criticizing Schumacher, who revealed in July that he is in a same-sex relationship.
Schumacher, serving as a television pundit, had critiqued Perez's performance for Red Bull. Perez, currently only eighth in a championship led by teammate Max Verstappen, denounced his father's remarks on Sky Sports, stating, "I don't agree with any of his comments. I think he did a mistake in that regard."
Ralf Schumacher, brother of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, responded to Perez senior's remarks on Instagram, expressing understanding for a father's support but suggesting that track performance should speak for itself. Meanwhile, Perez seeks his first points since Austin as Verstappen approaches a fourth championship win in Las Vegas.
