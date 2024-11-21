All Blacks' Farewell: Sam Cane and TJ Perenara's Final Test Appearance
New Zealand rugby legends Sam Cane and TJ Perenara will play their final match for the All Blacks against Italy this weekend in Turin. Both players are heading to Japan for club commitments. The All Blacks' lineup sees strategic changes after a narrow loss to France in Paris.
New Zealand's revered former captain, Sam Cane, along with scrumhalf TJ Perenara, are poised to make a final bow in the All Blacks jersey this weekend against Italy in Turin. This match signifies the end of the November tour, where the team previously achieved victories against England and Ireland before suffering a near-miss defeat to France, 30-29, in Paris.
Cane, boasting 103 caps, will feature prominently on the open side of the scrum, a position shift necessitated by Samipeni Finau's concussion. Meanwhile, Perenara, with 88 caps to his name, is expected to participate as a replacement scrumhalf, marking a noteworthy conclusion to his storied All Blacks career. New Zealand coach Scott Robertson has opted for a mix of familiar faces and new talents to face a determined Italian squad.
The updated lineup includes key changes from their previous match against France. Ethan de Groot returns as loosehead prop following a team protocol breach, replacing injured Tamaiti Williams, while Patrick Tuipulotu steps in for Tupou Vaa'i in the second row. Despite the changes, the team is set to deliver a robust performance against an Italian side eager to make an impact.
