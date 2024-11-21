I-League Clubs Demand Broadcast Resolution Before Kickoff
The I-League Clubs Association has requested a postponement of the league's commencement due to unsettled broadcast agreements with Sony Network. Clubs also revealed fines imposed for licensing issues and underlined their readiness to participate once broadcasting is confirmed, stressing the significance of fair treatment in stadium agreements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:07 IST
- Country:
- India
The I-League Clubs Association has formally requested the All India Football Federation to delay the league's start amid unresolved broadcast issues, just a day before the planned 18th season kickoff.
The clubs have criticized the AIFF for not finalizing a broadcasting arrangement with Sony Network, and expressed their joint refusal to begin the season until official confirmation is received by the deadline set for Thursday evening.
Adding to their grievances, clubs disclosed hefty fines related to licensing failures, expressing concern over infrastructure fines despite prior assurances from AIFF's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
