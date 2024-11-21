I-League Clubs Demand Broadcast Resolution Before Kickoff

The I-League Clubs Association has formally requested the All India Football Federation to delay the league's start amid unresolved broadcast issues, just a day before the planned 18th season kickoff.

The clubs have criticized the AIFF for not finalizing a broadcasting arrangement with Sony Network, and expressed their joint refusal to begin the season until official confirmation is received by the deadline set for Thursday evening.

Adding to their grievances, clubs disclosed hefty fines related to licensing failures, expressing concern over infrastructure fines despite prior assurances from AIFF's leadership.

