Aaryavir Sehwag Shines with Unbeaten Double Century in Cooch Behar Trophy

Aaryavir Sehwag, son of renowned Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, made a significant impact in the Cooch Behar Trophy, scoring an impressive 200 not out. The innings was a testament to his capability, marked by 34 boundaries and two maximums, as Delhi U-19 took control against Meghalaya.

Batting alongside Arnav Bugga, who scored a noteworthy 114 off 108 balls, Aaryavir led the charge. Bugga provided ample support before being dismissed, setting up a solid platform for Delhi's innings.

By the end of day two, Delhi's score was a commanding 468 for two in 81 overs, in reply to Meghalaya's 260. Aaryavir and his partner at the crease, Dhanya Nakra, were poised for another fruitful day as they looked to capitalize on their substantial lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)