Australian Prime Minister's XI Squad to Tackle India's Tour

Scott Boland has been named in the Australian Prime Minister's XI squad for a pink-ball match against India in Canberra. The match, scheduled for November 30, will serve as preparation for India, ahead of their second Test against Australia. Jack Edwards will lead the Prime Minister's XI team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 22-11-2024 09:20 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:20 IST
Scott Boland
  • Country:
  • Australia

Test pacer Scott Boland has been selected for the Australian Prime Minister's XI squad facing India in a two-day pink-ball match on November 30 in Canberra. The squad will be led by young all-rounder Jack Edwards from New South Wales.

The match serves as crucial preparation for India, as the team gears up for their first pink-ball Test against Australia in nearly three years, starting in Adelaide on December 6. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the current test due to family reasons, is expected to participate in the Canberra game.

Boland, included in the Test squad, aims to secure a spot in the playing XI for Australia's second Test with a strong performance in the Canberra match. The squad features a blend of experienced names and promising young talent, including last year's Under-19 World Cup winners. Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed enthusiasm about the squad facing a cricket giant like India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

