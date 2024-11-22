KL Rahul Reaches 3,000 Test Runs Milestone in Thrilling Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener

India's KL Rahul reached a major career milestone on Thursday, achieving 3,000 Test runs during the intensely-contested Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener against Australia. In the first innings, Rahul showcased resilience with a composed knock of 26 runs off 74 deliveries, featuring three boundaries. His innings ended in controversy after being declared out by the third umpire, Richard Illingworth, following a tight call on a possible nick caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey from a Mitchell Starc delivery.

Over the course of 54 matches, Rahul has amassed 3,007 runs at a 33.78 average, securing eight centuries and 15 fifties across 92 innings, with his highest score being 199. Despite his ability to deliver stellar performances in hostile overseas conditions like Australia, South Africa, and England, Rahul's inconsistencies have sometimes overshadowed his capabilities. During the current year, he has scored 260 runs in nine innings, averaging 32.50, including two half-centuries, with a top score of 86.

In the Test match, India chose to bat after winning the toss but faced challenges early on, concluding the opening session at 51/4. Key early dismissals included Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal, both for ducks, followed by Virat Kohli for just 5 runs, with Starc and Josh Hazlewood making early breakthroughs. At the break, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel were unbeaten. India's line-up also includes KL Rahul, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, and bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, while Australia's team features Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, among others, led by Pat Cummins.

