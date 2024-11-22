Left Menu

India Struggles Against Australia: Day 1 Highlights

India faced a tough challenge on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia, managing to score only 150 runs with notable struggles against bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Significant dismissals included Virat Kohli at 5 and Rishabh Pant at 37. Australia's bowling trio proved formidable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:12 IST
India battled hard against Australia on Day 1 of the first Test, but was dismissed for just 150 runs in the face of dynamic performances by Australian bowlers.

The innings saw its beginning struggles, with key batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal both getting out for a duck. India faced a downward pattern as Virat Kohli managed only 5 runs, while Rishabh Pant showed some resistance with 37 runs.

Australia's Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins led a formidable attack that India's batting lineup found hard to counter. This opening day sets a challenging stage for India going forward in the Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

