India Struggles Against Australia: Day 1 Highlights

India battled hard against Australia on Day 1 of the first Test, but was dismissed for just 150 runs in the face of dynamic performances by Australian bowlers.

The innings saw its beginning struggles, with key batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal both getting out for a duck. India faced a downward pattern as Virat Kohli managed only 5 runs, while Rishabh Pant showed some resistance with 37 runs.

Australia's Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins led a formidable attack that India's batting lineup found hard to counter. This opening day sets a challenging stage for India going forward in the Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)