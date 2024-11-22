Younus Khan Redefines Coaching in T10 Cricket

Younus Khan, the iconic captain who led Pakistan to victory in the 2009 T20 World Cup, has taken on a new challenge as the Head Coach of the Bangla Tigers in the 2024 edition of Abu Dhabi T10, held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Despite the team's initial defeat against Morrisville Samp Army, the 46-year-old remained upbeat during the post-match press conference. Sporting a sharp black suit, Khan expressed his ambitions to revolutionize cricket coaching with style and innovation.

He advocates for a fresh coaching approach, combining a positive demeanor with a clean, professional appearance. Khan appreciates the freedom of the shorter format, inspiring both young and seasoned players to continually innovate and stay motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)