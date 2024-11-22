Left Menu

Australia's Batting Implosion: A Test Match Drama

Australia faced a dramatic batting collapse on Day 1 of the first Test against India, managing only 67 for 7 at stumps in response to India's 150. Seventeen wickets fell during the day. Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling attack with excellent figures, decimating the Australian lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:32 IST
Australia experienced a dramatic collapse in their batting on the first day of the Test match against India, as they ended the day at 67 for 7 in reply to India's first innings score of 150.

India, bowled out for 150 in 49.4 overs just before tea, made a stunning comeback by taking seven Australian wickets in just 27 overs during the final session.

Jasprit Bumrah was the star for India, taking 4 for 17, and was supported by Mohammed Siraj and debutant Harshit Rana. Australia's struggle was highlighted by Alex Carey being the top scorer with 19 not out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

