Australia's Batting Implosion: A Test Match Drama
Australia faced a dramatic batting collapse on Day 1 of the first Test against India, managing only 67 for 7 at stumps in response to India's 150. Seventeen wickets fell during the day. Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling attack with excellent figures, decimating the Australian lineup.
Australia experienced a dramatic collapse in their batting on the first day of the Test match against India, as they ended the day at 67 for 7 in reply to India's first innings score of 150.
India, bowled out for 150 in 49.4 overs just before tea, made a stunning comeback by taking seven Australian wickets in just 27 overs during the final session.
Jasprit Bumrah was the star for India, taking 4 for 17, and was supported by Mohammed Siraj and debutant Harshit Rana. Australia's struggle was highlighted by Alex Carey being the top scorer with 19 not out.
