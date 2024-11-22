Seamers Dominate as India and Australia Clash in Perth Test
Australia's bowlers, led by Josh Hazlewood, dismantled India's lineup for 150. However, the hosts struggled with their batting as India's pacemen, headed by Jasprit Bumrah, exploited the conditions to reduce Australia to 67-7 by stumps on the first day in Perth.
Australia's seamers, spearheaded by Josh Hazlewood who took four wickets, bowled India out for 150 runs on Friday. The hosts, however, found themselves in even deeper trouble by the end of the first day, collapsing to 67-7 in Perth.
India's pacemen, not to be outdone, had a field day themselves as stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah expertly utilized the seam-friendly conditions, claiming 4-17 during the final session. Earlier, Bumrah won the toss and boldly chose to bat first, though his side missed the presence of key players like Rohit Sharma.
Despite a valiant display from Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy, the morning session set the tone with swift dismissals, including a struggling Virat Kohli. Australia's fielding was sharp, culminating in a spectacular team-catch in the slips, as the day's play ended with Australia trailing by 83 runs.
