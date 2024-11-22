Left Menu

Arsenal Star Ben White Out After Knee Surgery

Arsenal's Ben White will miss a few months after knee surgery, says manager Mikel Arteta. Playing through a nagging injury, White opted for surgery during the international break. Arteta confirmed the necessity of the decision and expressed hope for a swift recovery. Arsenal is gearing up to face Nottingham Forest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:59 IST
Arsenal Star Ben White Out After Knee Surgery
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal right-back Ben White is set to be on the sidelines for a few months following surgery on a nagging knee injury, confirmed Mikel Arteta, the team's manager.

White, who continued playing despite discomfort, agreed that surgery was the best course of action during the international break, hoping for better recovery. In a news conference, Arteta explained the need for the operation, stating, "It's not been improving the last few weeks, and protecting the player became essential."

While no exact recovery timeframe was provided, Arteta speculated it wouldn't be longer than half a year. As Arsenal prepares for a Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest, the manager shared positive news regarding other key players, including Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, who returned to training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024