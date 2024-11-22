Arsenal Star Ben White Out After Knee Surgery

Arsenal right-back Ben White is set to be on the sidelines for a few months following surgery on a nagging knee injury, confirmed Mikel Arteta, the team's manager.

White, who continued playing despite discomfort, agreed that surgery was the best course of action during the international break, hoping for better recovery. In a news conference, Arteta explained the need for the operation, stating, "It's not been improving the last few weeks, and protecting the player became essential."

While no exact recovery timeframe was provided, Arteta speculated it wouldn't be longer than half a year. As Arsenal prepares for a Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest, the manager shared positive news regarding other key players, including Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, who returned to training.

(With inputs from agencies.)