Roberto De Zerbi Stands Firm Amidst Challenges at Marseille
Roberto De Zerbi, Marseille's coach, confirms he will remain with the club despite earlier hints of departure after a loss against Auxerre. De Zerbi emphasized his commitment, reflecting on past resilience from his time coaching during Ukraine's turmoil. Currently, Marseille ranks third in the league.
- Country:
- France
Marseille's coach, Roberto De Zerbi, has stated unequivocally that he will remain at the club's helm, dispelling earlier hints of a possible exit following a disappointing 3-1 home defeat to Auxerre at the Velodrome Stadium.
Despite initial struggles, De Zerbi has propelled Marseille to a commendable third place in the league standings, though the team has faced challenges securing wins at their home ground with only one victory in five matches.
Having previously guided Brighton to its record top-flight finish and coached Shakhtar Donetsk during Ukraine's crises, De Zerbi emphasized his commitment to Marseille, stating, 'I'm not going to run away because of what happened.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Secrets of a Cricket Coach: From Wright to Kirsten
Premier League Showdown: Arsenal and Manchester City Battle Injuries and Slump to Challenge Liverpool's Lead
Delhi Capitals Gear Up for Women's Premier League with Strategic Player Retentions
Beyond Boundaries: Unveiling the Coaching Secrets of Indian Cricket
Jason Gillespie Poised to Take Helm as Pakistan's All-Format Cricket Coach