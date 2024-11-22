Roberto De Zerbi Stands Firm Amidst Challenges at Marseille

Marseille's coach, Roberto De Zerbi, has stated unequivocally that he will remain at the club's helm, dispelling earlier hints of a possible exit following a disappointing 3-1 home defeat to Auxerre at the Velodrome Stadium.

Despite initial struggles, De Zerbi has propelled Marseille to a commendable third place in the league standings, though the team has faced challenges securing wins at their home ground with only one victory in five matches.

Having previously guided Brighton to its record top-flight finish and coached Shakhtar Donetsk during Ukraine's crises, De Zerbi emphasized his commitment to Marseille, stating, 'I'm not going to run away because of what happened.'

