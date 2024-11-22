Left Menu

Roberto De Zerbi Stands Firm Amidst Challenges at Marseille

Roberto De Zerbi, Marseille's coach, confirms he will remain with the club despite earlier hints of departure after a loss against Auxerre. De Zerbi emphasized his commitment, reflecting on past resilience from his time coaching during Ukraine's turmoil. Currently, Marseille ranks third in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marseille | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:16 IST
Roberto De Zerbi Stands Firm Amidst Challenges at Marseille
Roberto De Zerbi
  • Country:
  • France

Marseille's coach, Roberto De Zerbi, has stated unequivocally that he will remain at the club's helm, dispelling earlier hints of a possible exit following a disappointing 3-1 home defeat to Auxerre at the Velodrome Stadium.

Despite initial struggles, De Zerbi has propelled Marseille to a commendable third place in the league standings, though the team has faced challenges securing wins at their home ground with only one victory in five matches.

Having previously guided Brighton to its record top-flight finish and coached Shakhtar Donetsk during Ukraine's crises, De Zerbi emphasized his commitment to Marseille, stating, 'I'm not going to run away because of what happened.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024