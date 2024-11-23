Left Menu

Indian Openers Dominate Perth Test; Lead by 130 Runs

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul established a formidable partnership, contributing to a 130-run lead on Day 2 of the Perth Test against Australia, who were bowled out for 104 earlier. Jasprit Bumrah starred with a five-wicket haul, showcasing his exceptional bowling skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:07 IST
Indian Openers Dominate Perth Test; Lead by 130 Runs
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a commanding display, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul forged an impressive 84-run partnership, propelling India to a significant 130-run lead during the second session of the opening Test match in Perth.

Jaiswal and Rahul commenced their innings with a cautious approach before accelerating their scoring, unsettling the Australian bowling attack. Their partnership crossed the 50-run mark in the 15th over, with India reaching a century lead soon after.

Earlier, the Indian bowlers demonstrated their prowess, with Jasprit Bumrah delivering a standout performance, securing his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests and restricting Australia to a mere 104 runs. Contributions from Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj further solidified India's hold on the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024