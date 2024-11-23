Indian Openers Dominate Perth Test; Lead by 130 Runs

In a commanding display, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul forged an impressive 84-run partnership, propelling India to a significant 130-run lead during the second session of the opening Test match in Perth.

Jaiswal and Rahul commenced their innings with a cautious approach before accelerating their scoring, unsettling the Australian bowling attack. Their partnership crossed the 50-run mark in the 15th over, with India reaching a century lead soon after.

Earlier, the Indian bowlers demonstrated their prowess, with Jasprit Bumrah delivering a standout performance, securing his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests and restricting Australia to a mere 104 runs. Contributions from Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj further solidified India's hold on the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)