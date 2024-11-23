Angel Yin Leads the Charge at CME Group Tour Championship
Angel Yin led the CME Group Tour Championship with a 3-under 69, highlighted by impressive putting. Nelly Korda recovered after a rough start to stay in the contention. Yin managed challenges on the course, including a controversial drop. The stakes are high with a prize of USD 4 million.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Naples | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:48 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Angel Yin showcased her skill at the CME Group Tour Championship, posting a 3-under 69 to secure a two-shot lead, setting the pace with a remarkable 30-foot par putt on the first hole.
Nelly Korda, seeking to build on her recent success, rebounded with a strong second-round 66 after an opening 72, closing the gap with 36 holes remaining.
Despite challenges, including a rules discussion and a bogey on the par-3 fourth, Yin remained in the lead. High stakes loom with the USD 4 million prize up for grabs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Streelman, Whitney, and Hoey Share Lead Amid Windy Conditions at Technology Championship
Visionary Leadership: Kunal Dalal Honored at Education Awards
Uddhav wants to make his son Maharashtra CM, Sharad Pawar wants daughter to get the post and Congress leaders also vying for it: Amit Shah.
PM did not visit violence-hit Manipur when the state was burning: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand's Simdega.
Celebrating Agility: India’s Top HR Leaders Gather for Pioneering Excellence