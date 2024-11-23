Angel Yin Leads the Charge at CME Group Tour Championship

Angel Yin showcased her skill at the CME Group Tour Championship, posting a 3-under 69 to secure a two-shot lead, setting the pace with a remarkable 30-foot par putt on the first hole.

Nelly Korda, seeking to build on her recent success, rebounded with a strong second-round 66 after an opening 72, closing the gap with 36 holes remaining.

Despite challenges, including a rules discussion and a bogey on the par-3 fourth, Yin remained in the lead. High stakes loom with the USD 4 million prize up for grabs.

(With inputs from agencies.)