Angel Yin Leads the Charge at CME Group Tour Championship

Angel Yin led the CME Group Tour Championship with a 3-under 69, highlighted by impressive putting. Nelly Korda recovered after a rough start to stay in the contention. Yin managed challenges on the course, including a controversial drop. The stakes are high with a prize of USD 4 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Naples | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:48 IST
Angel Yin showcased her skill at the CME Group Tour Championship, posting a 3-under 69 to secure a two-shot lead, setting the pace with a remarkable 30-foot par putt on the first hole.

Nelly Korda, seeking to build on her recent success, rebounded with a strong second-round 66 after an opening 72, closing the gap with 36 holes remaining.

Despite challenges, including a rules discussion and a bogey on the par-3 fourth, Yin remained in the lead. High stakes loom with the USD 4 million prize up for grabs.

