Thrilling Battles in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Star Performances Shine

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy witnessed thrilling matches with star performances. Bengal defeated Punjab, thanks to Shahbaz Ahmed's unbeaten century. Hardik Pandya's all-round heroics powered Baroda past Gujarat. Delhi thrashed Uttar Pradesh as Priyansh Arya and Himmat Singh shone. Sanju Samson led Kerala to victory over Services with a crucial innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:04 IST
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy witnessed exciting cricketing action on Saturday, featuring remarkable performances across the board. Bengal narrowly defeated Punjab with a four-wicket win, boosted by Shahbaz Ahmed's unbeaten century.

In another thrilling clash, Hardik Pandya's explosive 74 off 35 balls helped Baroda secure a close victory over Gujarat. Despite Axar Patel's efforts for Gujarat, Baroda emerged victorious with Hardik's all-round contribution.

Delhi emerged strong against Uttar Pradesh with Priyansh Arya and Himmat Singh driving huge scores, resulting in a 47-run victory. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson's spirited 75 propelled Kerala to overcome Services in a competitive battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

