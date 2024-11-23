Left Menu

Italy Marches into Davis Cup Final After Commanding Win

Defending champions Italy secured a spot in the Davis Cup final with a 2-0 victory over Australia. Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini's performances highlighted the semi-final, ensuring a repeat result from last year. Italy is set to face the Netherlands in the championship match.

Malaga | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:42 IST
Italy Marches into Davis Cup Final After Commanding Win
In a thrilling Davis Cup semi-final on Saturday, Italy, the defending champions, clinched their place in the final after a decisive 2-0 victory against Australia. The Italian team showcased their talent with Jannik Sinner efficiently overcoming Alex de Minaur in straight sets, following Matteo Berrettini's resilient win over Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Sinner's commanding performance echoes last year's final result, where he similarly outplayed De Minaur. This victory sets Italy up for a clash against the Netherlands, who have reached the Davis Cup final for the first time in their history, promising an intriguing showdown.

Berrettini displayed remarkable determination after dropping the first set in a tiebreak. He rallied to secure the match 6-7(6) 6-3 7-5. Meanwhile, Sinner's early break in the opening set set the tone for his match. Despite a spirited response from De Minaur, Sinner's decisive break in the second set sealed a 6-3 6-4 victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

