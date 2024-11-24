Left Menu

Patrick Reed Soars to Victory with Remarkable 59 at Hong Kong Open

Patrick Reed achieved a stunning 59 at the Hong Kong Open, marking him as the ninth player this year to score 59 or lower. His score won't be a record due to preferred lies. Reed leads with three strokes over Rashid Khan and Nitithorn Thippong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 24-11-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 08:40 IST
Patrick Reed Soars to Victory with Remarkable 59 at Hong Kong Open

Patrick Reed made headlines at the Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour by becoming the ninth player this year to score a 59 or lower. Reed's closing round included a remarkable four straight birdies, resulting in an 11-under-par score of 69.

However, Reed's sensational score will not be recognized as an official record on the Asian Tour. The use of preferred lies, which allowed players to lift, clean, and place their golf balls in designated short grass areas, means no record can be claimed.

Reed, with his impressive performance, now holds a three-stroke advantage over competitors Rashid Khan of India and Nitithorn Thippong of Thailand. The 59 at the Hong Kong Open adds to a year filled with notable sub-60 rounds across various tours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024