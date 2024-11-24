Patrick Reed Soars to Victory with Remarkable 59 at Hong Kong Open

Patrick Reed made headlines at the Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour by becoming the ninth player this year to score a 59 or lower. Reed's closing round included a remarkable four straight birdies, resulting in an 11-under-par score of 69.

However, Reed's sensational score will not be recognized as an official record on the Asian Tour. The use of preferred lies, which allowed players to lift, clean, and place their golf balls in designated short grass areas, means no record can be claimed.

Reed, with his impressive performance, now holds a three-stroke advantage over competitors Rashid Khan of India and Nitithorn Thippong of Thailand. The 59 at the Hong Kong Open adds to a year filled with notable sub-60 rounds across various tours.

(With inputs from agencies.)