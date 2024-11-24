Left Menu

VAR Drama as Marseille Triumphs Over Lens with Late Højbjerg Goal

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored late to secure Marseille's 3-1 victory over Lens after VAR intervention. Despite a disallowed Lens equalizer, Marseille maintained their third position with the win. Former Lens president Gervais Martel received an emotional tribute from fans before kickoff, marking his contribution to the club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lens | Updated: 24-11-2024 08:44 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 08:44 IST
VAR Drama as Marseille Triumphs Over Lens with Late Højbjerg Goal
In a thrilling encounter, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored in the 89th minute to ensure Marseille's 3-1 victory over Lens in the French league, aided by a crucial VAR decision.

The Danish midfielder's strike followed the disallowing of a Lens equalizer, caused by a foul identified in the buildup, helping Marseille strengthen their third-place position with a third successive away win.

Before kickoff, a poignant moment unfolded as former Lens president Gervais Martel performed the symbolic kickoff, captivating fans and players who honored him with a heartfelt tribute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

