VAR Drama as Marseille Triumphs Over Lens with Late Højbjerg Goal

In a thrilling encounter, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored in the 89th minute to ensure Marseille's 3-1 victory over Lens in the French league, aided by a crucial VAR decision.

The Danish midfielder's strike followed the disallowing of a Lens equalizer, caused by a foul identified in the buildup, helping Marseille strengthen their third-place position with a third successive away win.

Before kickoff, a poignant moment unfolded as former Lens president Gervais Martel performed the symbolic kickoff, captivating fans and players who honored him with a heartfelt tribute.

(With inputs from agencies.)