Racing's Historic Copa Sudamericana Triumph
Racing Club of Argentina captured its first Copa Sudamericana title by defeating Cruzeiro 3-1. Gaston Martirena and Adrian Martinez scored early goals, while Roger Martinez sealed the victory. This triumph is Racing's first international title since 1988, marking a historic achievement for the club.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Asuncion | Updated: 24-11-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 08:52 IST
- Country:
- Paraguay
In a historic victory, Racing Club of Argentina clinched its first Copa Sudamericana title, defeating Brazil's Cruzeiro 3-1 in the final match.
Gaston Martirena and Adrian Martinez delivered stunning first-half goals, which paved the way for Racing's monumental triumph in Paraguay's Estadio General Pablo Rojas.
The win marks Racing's first international championship since their 1988 victory in the Supercopa Sudamericana, an accomplishment celebrated by fans and players alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement