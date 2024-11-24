Racing's Historic Copa Sudamericana Triumph

In a historic victory, Racing Club of Argentina clinched its first Copa Sudamericana title, defeating Brazil's Cruzeiro 3-1 in the final match.

Gaston Martirena and Adrian Martinez delivered stunning first-half goals, which paved the way for Racing's monumental triumph in Paraguay's Estadio General Pablo Rojas.

The win marks Racing's first international championship since their 1988 victory in the Supercopa Sudamericana, an accomplishment celebrated by fans and players alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)