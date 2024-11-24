Left Menu

India Dominates Australia, Jaiswal Shines with Stellar 161

India leads in first Test against Australia at tea on Day 3, with a total of 359 for 5 wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal stands out with a spectacular 161. Australia's bowling line-up struggles to make a significant impact, as India takes control of the match.

On Day 3 of the first Test, India has set a formidable total against Australia, leading 359 for 5 at tea. Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable 161 anchored India's innings, supported by KL Rahul's 77 and Virat Kohli's unbeaten 40.

Australia struggled to dismantle India's batting, as their bowlers faced a tough challenge. Standout performances by Jaiswal and solid contributions from other batsmen have strengthened India's position in the match.

Despite efforts by Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and others, Australia needs to regroup and strategize to make a comeback. The game remains intense and competitive as India aims to maintain their momentum.

