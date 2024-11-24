King Kohli and Prince Jaiswal: A Legacy of Batsmanship
Virat Kohli's century and Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive 161 propel India towards a historic Test victory against Australia. Kohli masterfully navigated challenging bounce, achieving his seventh century Down Under and surpassing Don Bradman's 29 Test tons. Meanwhile, Jaiswal emerges as a future leader of Indian batting showcased at Perth.
Virat Kohli displayed his technical prowess as he tackled unpredictable bounce to score a pivotal hundred following Yashasvi Jaiswal's elegant 161, positioning India on the brink of a historic Test win against Australia on Sunday.
On the third day, India set a daunting 534-run target for the hosts, who were left reeling at 12/3 by end of play. Kohli's remarkable century Down Under led to skipper Jasprit Bumrah declaring at 487 for 6, setting the stage for an aggressive five-over spell.
Jaiswal's 297-ball performance solidified his status as a future leader in Indian batting. His strategic play and Kohli's seasoned mastery over a challenging Perth wicket resulted in a significant triumph against the Australians.
