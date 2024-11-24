King Kohli and Prince Jaiswal: A Legacy of Batsmanship

Virat Kohli displayed his technical prowess as he tackled unpredictable bounce to score a pivotal hundred following Yashasvi Jaiswal's elegant 161, positioning India on the brink of a historic Test win against Australia on Sunday.

On the third day, India set a daunting 534-run target for the hosts, who were left reeling at 12/3 by end of play. Kohli's remarkable century Down Under led to skipper Jasprit Bumrah declaring at 487 for 6, setting the stage for an aggressive five-over spell.

Jaiswal's 297-ball performance solidified his status as a future leader in Indian batting. His strategic play and Kohli's seasoned mastery over a challenging Perth wicket resulted in a significant triumph against the Australians.

(With inputs from agencies.)