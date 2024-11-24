Fearless Jaiswal Shines with Remarkable Century Against Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal highlighted his 'fearless mindset' and courageous decisions as the keys to his outstanding century against Australia during the first Test match on Sunday.

In just his second innings on Australian soil, Jaiswal scored 161 and forged a crucial 201-run partnership with KL Rahul, laying the groundwork for India's challenging 533-run target.

Jaiswal acknowledged the unique experience of performing under pressure in Australia and credited his mindset and preparation for overcoming challenges from the formidable Australian quicks.

(With inputs from agencies.)