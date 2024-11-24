Fearless Jaiswal Shines with Remarkable Century Against Australia
Yashasvi Jaiswal applauds his bold mindset as vital to his standout performance, scoring 161 runs against Australia in the first Test. Partnering with KL Rahul, they set a solid foundation for India's strong target. Jaiswal's tactical preparation and adaptation to the pitch were key factors in his success.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 24-11-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 17:55 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Yashasvi Jaiswal highlighted his 'fearless mindset' and courageous decisions as the keys to his outstanding century against Australia during the first Test match on Sunday.
In just his second innings on Australian soil, Jaiswal scored 161 and forged a crucial 201-run partnership with KL Rahul, laying the groundwork for India's challenging 533-run target.
Jaiswal acknowledged the unique experience of performing under pressure in Australia and credited his mindset and preparation for overcoming challenges from the formidable Australian quicks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nathan McSweeney Shines: New Hope for Australia's Test Cricket
Tim Paine Backs Usman Khawaja for an Extended Cricketing Career
Nathan McSweeney Ready for Test Cricket Debut in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Cricket Diplomacy: Pakistan's Calls for Boycott Amid India's Reluctance to Tour
USPL Season 3: Cricket's Grand Return to Florida