Record-Breaking Paydays in IPL Auction Stun Cricket World

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer secured record deals in the IPL auction, with Iyer joining Punjab Kings for $3.17 million and Pant heading to Lucknow Super Giants for $3.20 million. The fierce bidding saw various franchise actions, including Gujarat Titans signing Jos Buttler. 574 players entered the auction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 17:56 IST
The recent Indian Premier League auction witnessed unparalleled excitement as Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer clinched lucrative contracts, breaking previous records. Shreyas Iyer was picked by Punjab Kings for a remarkable $3.17 million, surpassing past auction figures.

In a fierce bidding session in Jeddah, Lucknow Super Giants acquired India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for $3.20 million. Pant, known for his powerful hitting, faced competition from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi.

The bidding saga saw Delhi signing Mitchell Starc for a modest sum compared to last year, and Gujarat Titans adding Jos Buttler for $1.87 million. The auction featured 574 players vying for spots in the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

