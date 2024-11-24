Record-Breaking Paydays in IPL Auction Stun Cricket World
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer secured record deals in the IPL auction, with Iyer joining Punjab Kings for $3.17 million and Pant heading to Lucknow Super Giants for $3.20 million. The fierce bidding saw various franchise actions, including Gujarat Titans signing Jos Buttler. 574 players entered the auction.
The recent Indian Premier League auction witnessed unparalleled excitement as Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer clinched lucrative contracts, breaking previous records. Shreyas Iyer was picked by Punjab Kings for a remarkable $3.17 million, surpassing past auction figures.
In a fierce bidding session in Jeddah, Lucknow Super Giants acquired India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for $3.20 million. Pant, known for his powerful hitting, faced competition from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi.
The bidding saga saw Delhi signing Mitchell Starc for a modest sum compared to last year, and Gujarat Titans adding Jos Buttler for $1.87 million. The auction featured 574 players vying for spots in the upcoming season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
