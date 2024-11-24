Left Menu

Virat's Masterclass: Kohli's 30th Test Hundred Against Australia

Despite Australia's various tactics, Virat Kohli cemented his dominance with his 30th Test century, significantly impacting the opening match in India's favor. As India amassed 487 runs, setting Australia a daunting target, Josh Hazlewood acknowledged the formidable challenge posed by Kohli's innings and the Indian team's excellent performance.

Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • Australia

Virat Kohli showcased an incredible batting performance against Australia, scoring his 30th Test century, leaving the Aussies grappling with strategies to combat his play. Kohli's mastery at the crease was apparent as India's score soared to a robust 487 in their second innings, setting a formidable 534-run target for the hosts.

Australian pace bowler Josh Hazlewood remarked on the ineffectiveness of their various tactics, including the off-stump line and short ball strategy, all expertly countered by Kohli. Hazlewood admitted the challenge posed by Kohli's unbeaten hundred as he surpassed Sir Donald Bradman's 29 Test centuries.

Despite the uphill battle for Australia, Hazlewood remained optimistic, reflecting on the ebbs and flows of cricket. Emphasizing the need for their batters to persevere in the series, he highlighted the benefits of sticking to their game plan and the value of invaluable innings contributions in challenging circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

