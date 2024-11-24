Shreyas Iyer: The IPL Game-Changer

In a high stakes move, Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting has praised Shreyas Iyer as the perfect choice to lead the team in IPL 2025. This announcement follows the acquisition of Iyer for a hefty Rs 26.75 crore in the mega auction.

Briefly becoming the most expensive player in IPL history, Iyer was surpassed when Indian teammate Rishabh Pant signed with Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore. Ponting emphasized Iyer's championship pedigree, having captained Kolkata Knight Riders to victory earlier this year.

Despite the budget stretching for Pant, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka expressed satisfaction with securing Pant, a decision driven by strategic necessity rather than a predetermined magic number.

