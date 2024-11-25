Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Powers Italy to Davis Cup Glory Once Again

Jannik Sinner led Italy to their second consecutive Davis Cup title with a decisive 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Malaga. His commanding performance was key, alongside Matteo Berrettini's win, in securing Italy's third Davis Cup title. This triumph capped off a remarkable season for Sinner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 01:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 01:48 IST
Jannik Sinner Powers Italy to Davis Cup Glory Once Again
Davis Cup

Jannik Sinner solidified his status as a tennis powerhouse by steering Italy to a second consecutive Davis Cup victory following a dominant 2-0 win against the Netherlands in Malaga.

Sinner showcased his exceptional skills by defeating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(2), 6-2 in the second singles match, after Matteo Berrettini overpowered Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2 in the first clash.

Italy's win marks its third Davis Cup title and comes after its Billie Jean King Cup triumph, making it only the fifth nation to win both in a single season. This achievement highlights Sinner's stellar season, which included two Grand Slam titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024