Jannik Sinner Powers Italy to Davis Cup Glory Once Again

Jannik Sinner solidified his status as a tennis powerhouse by steering Italy to a second consecutive Davis Cup victory following a dominant 2-0 win against the Netherlands in Malaga.

Sinner showcased his exceptional skills by defeating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(2), 6-2 in the second singles match, after Matteo Berrettini overpowered Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2 in the first clash.

Italy's win marks its third Davis Cup title and comes after its Billie Jean King Cup triumph, making it only the fifth nation to win both in a single season. This achievement highlights Sinner's stellar season, which included two Grand Slam titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)