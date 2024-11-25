India Crushes Australia with Dominant Test Win
In a commanding performance, India's fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj led the visitors to a massive 295-run victory over Australia in the first test at Perth. Bumrah, acting as captain, shone with eight wickets as India gained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
India's cricket team, under the leadership of stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, delivered a resounding 295-run defeat to Australia at Perth's first test. With sharp bowling from both Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, Australia was dismissed for 238, as India confidently takes a 1-0 lead.
The match featured a stellar comeback from India's batsmen following a modest first innings of 150 runs. Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal both hit centuries, setting an imposing 534-run target in the fourth innings.
Bumrah's strategic acumen was apparent, earning him Player of the Match with eight wickets. This resounding win is significant after a recent home series loss to New Zealand. The series now progresses to Adelaide with India aiming to build on this impressive start.
(With inputs from agencies.)
