India Crushes Australia with Dominant Test Win

In a commanding performance, India's fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj led the visitors to a massive 295-run victory over Australia in the first test at Perth. Bumrah, acting as captain, shone with eight wickets as India gained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:46 IST
national cricket stadium Image Credit:

India's cricket team, under the leadership of stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, delivered a resounding 295-run defeat to Australia at Perth's first test. With sharp bowling from both Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, Australia was dismissed for 238, as India confidently takes a 1-0 lead.

The match featured a stellar comeback from India's batsmen following a modest first innings of 150 runs. Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal both hit centuries, setting an imposing 534-run target in the fourth innings.

Bumrah's strategic acumen was apparent, earning him Player of the Match with eight wickets. This resounding win is significant after a recent home series loss to New Zealand. The series now progresses to Adelaide with India aiming to build on this impressive start.

