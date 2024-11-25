England Rugby's Defensive Dilemma: The Blitz Challenge

England's rugby squad celebrated a 59-14 triumph against Japan, marking an end to their five-match losing streak. However, coach Steve Borthwick's attention will focus on the defensive lapses that let Japan score two tries, highlighting a critical area needing improvement.

Despite achieving five wins out of 12 games in 2024, Borthwick remains buoyant, emphasizing the team's evolving identity and offensive prowess. His predecessor, Eddie Jones, was dismissed with a similar, albeit slightly better, record. Yet, under Borthwick, England's gameplay has shown ambition, albeit at the expense of defense.

England's defensive issues were not surprising following a backroom shake-up post-World Cup. The team adopted a blitz defense under Felix Jones, which saw initial success but struggled after his unexpected resignation. Replaced by Joe El-Abd in a complex setup, the team must urgently align before the Six Nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)