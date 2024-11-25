Left Menu

Ivory Coast Sets Unwanted T20I Record with Historic Low Score

Ivory Coast achieved the lowest-ever total in men's T20Is, being dismissed for seven runs against Nigeria in the ICC T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier. Nigeria posted 271/4 before dismissing Ivory Coast in 7.3 overs, marking a single-digit team total for the first time in men's T20I history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:20 IST
Ivory Coast Sets Unwanted T20I Record with Historic Low Score
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Ivory Coast has set an unfortunate record in the realm of men's T20 internationals, posting the lowest total ever during a match in the ICC T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier Group C against Nigeria.

Responding to Nigeria's formidable 271 for 4, Ivory Coast crumbled quickly, bowled out for just seven runs in 7.3 overs—marking the first single-digit score in men's T20I history.

Nigeria claimed victory by 264 runs, the third-largest margin in T20I history, bolstered by commanding performances, including a 112-run innings by Selim Salau, as they lead their group while Ivory Coast remains at the bottom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024