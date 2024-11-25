Ivory Coast Sets Unwanted T20I Record with Historic Low Score
Ivory Coast achieved the lowest-ever total in men's T20Is, being dismissed for seven runs against Nigeria in the ICC T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier. Nigeria posted 271/4 before dismissing Ivory Coast in 7.3 overs, marking a single-digit team total for the first time in men's T20I history.
- Nigeria
Ivory Coast has set an unfortunate record in the realm of men's T20 internationals, posting the lowest total ever during a match in the ICC T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier Group C against Nigeria.
Responding to Nigeria's formidable 271 for 4, Ivory Coast crumbled quickly, bowled out for just seven runs in 7.3 overs—marking the first single-digit score in men's T20I history.
Nigeria claimed victory by 264 runs, the third-largest margin in T20I history, bolstered by commanding performances, including a 112-run innings by Selim Salau, as they lead their group while Ivory Coast remains at the bottom.
