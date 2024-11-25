Salah Hints at Uncertain Liverpool Future Amid Contract Stalemate

Mohamed Salah, a prominent figure in Liverpool's football lineup, has cast ambiguity over his future with the club by revealing that he has not been approached about extending his contract, which is set to expire at the end of the current season.

Following a remarkable performance where he netted two goals in Liverpool's 3-2 victory over Southampton, Salah indicated a stronger inclination toward exiting the Premier League leaders rather than staying. His remarks came during a rare engagement with the English print media.

Salah, who has been linked to a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, insists on maintaining his professionalism and focusing on Liverpool's achievements this season, hoping to secure both the Premier League and Champions League titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)