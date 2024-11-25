Left Menu

Vinicius Jr Sidelined: Real Madrid's Injury Woes Deepen

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr is set to miss several upcoming matches due to a leg muscle injury. With a growing list of injured key players, the club's Champions League and LaLiga campaigns face significant challenges. Real struggles in the standings, trailing Barcelona in LaLiga and under pressure in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:37 IST
Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid's forward Vinicius Jr will be absent from the team's Champions League match at Liverpool on Wednesday due to a leg muscle injury sustained during their 3-0 LaLiga victory over Leganes. This was confirmed by the Spanish club on Monday.

Sources close to the player informed Reuters that Vinicius is expected to be out for three to four weeks, potentially missing up to seven games across all competitions. These include crucial matches against Girona and Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga, as well as a Champions League fixture at Atalanta. A statement from Real Madrid indicated that following tests, Vinicius Jr has been diagnosed with an injury to his left leg's biceps femoris.

Vinicius joins a growing injury list at the club, which features important players like Rodrygo, Eder Militao, and others. Real sits second in LaLiga, trailing Barcelona. Their recent Champions League form is concerning, with the team currently languishing at 18th in the standings, raising pressure ahead of the Anfield clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

