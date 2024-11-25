Vinicius Jr Sidelined: Real Madrid's Injury Woes Deepen

Real Madrid's forward Vinicius Jr will be absent from the team's Champions League match at Liverpool on Wednesday due to a leg muscle injury sustained during their 3-0 LaLiga victory over Leganes. This was confirmed by the Spanish club on Monday.

Sources close to the player informed Reuters that Vinicius is expected to be out for three to four weeks, potentially missing up to seven games across all competitions. These include crucial matches against Girona and Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga, as well as a Champions League fixture at Atalanta. A statement from Real Madrid indicated that following tests, Vinicius Jr has been diagnosed with an injury to his left leg's biceps femoris.

Vinicius joins a growing injury list at the club, which features important players like Rodrygo, Eder Militao, and others. Real sits second in LaLiga, trailing Barcelona. Their recent Champions League form is concerning, with the team currently languishing at 18th in the standings, raising pressure ahead of the Anfield clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)