India Stuns Kazakhstan with Historic FIBA Asia Cup Win

India achieved a significant victory by defeating Kazakhstan 88-69 in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, marking their first win in 27 years against the opponent. This victory comes after three previous losses, keeping India's hopes alive for securing a spot in the 16-team Finals in Saudi Arabia next August.

India delivered an impressive performance, defeating the higher-ranked Kazakhstan with a score of 88-69 in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers on Monday, marking their first victory over Kazakhstan in 27 years. This win was crucial, as it marked India's first triumph in the competition after three consecutive losses.

The victory propelled India into the running for a spot in the 16-team Finals, scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia next August. The hosts made a comeback after a sluggish start, excelling through long-range shooting. Key players, Pranav Prince and Kanwar Sandhu, each scored 32 points, contributing significantly to the win.

With this win, the Indian men's team ended a 16-game losing streak in official FIBA competitions, moving up to the second spot in the Group E table. India now totals five points, tying with Kazakhstan, but surpasses on point difference. Upcoming games against Iran and Qatar will be pivotal for ensuring a top-two group finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

