Delhi Capitals Secure Key Players in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

The Delhi Capitals made a strong impact in the first session of Day 2 of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, by securing top-tier players. Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis became the Capitals' first acquisition of the day at Rs 2 crore. Meanwhile, India pacer Mukesh Kumar was retained for Rs 8 crore through the Right to Match (RTM) card, reinforcing their squad.

Du Plessis, a former two-time IPL winner with Chennai Super Kings, boasts an impressive record of 4,571 runs in 145 matches and has steered the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the playoffs in the previous season. On the other hand, Kumar debuted with the Delhi Capitals in 2023, earning acclaim with seven wickets in 10 matches, later making his debut for Team India in all formats.

Venugopal Rao, Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals, expressed confidence in their strengthened lineup, noting, 'Our bowling is very experienced with additions like Starc, Natarajan, Mohit, and Mukesh. Our bowlers are set to win us the title.' Sourav Ganguly, overseeing the women's team and JSW Sports, praised du Plessis' leadership and performance in T20 formats, including the CPL and MLC, expressing surprise at acquiring him for such a price.

