Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines as IPL's Youngest Ever Recruit

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 13-year-old cricket prodigy from Bihar, has become the youngest player selected by an IPL franchise. Meanwhile, veteran bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was in demand during the IPL auction. The bidding saw surprising, predictable, and impactful transactions involving both international and domestic cricket players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:44 IST
In a groundbreaking move, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 13-year-old sensation from Bihar, became the youngest cricketer ever to be chosen by an IPL franchise, joining Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore. His remarkable feat comes in the wake of his record-breaking international century in a Youth Test.

The IPL auction saw teams navigating budget constraints, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar attracting a hefty Rs 10.75 crore from Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Kumar, despite being out of favor with the national team, was highly sought after for his expertise in swing bowling.

Other notable transactions included Ajinkya Rahane's return to Kolkata Knight Riders and significant deals for bowlers like Deepak Chahar and Akash Deep. The auction underscored the enduring value of seasoned Indian pacers, even as emerging talents like Suryavanshi capture headlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

