India's Dramatic Triumph at Perth: Bumrah Leads the Charge

In a thrilling opener to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, India's cricket team, led by stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah and coach Gautam Gambhir, achieved a historic win against Australia in Perth. Despite the absence of several key players, the team showcased an exceptional performance to script a 295-run triumph, setting new standards for Test cricket in Australia.

After the victory, Bumrah modestly reminded everyone, "The series is not over yet." His words came alongside a heartwarming moment captured on video, where teammate Mohammed Siraj expressed unwavering confidence in Bumrah's leadership by declaring, "I only believe Jassi bhai." This sentiment echoed his earlier praise during India's T20 World Cup win over South Africa.

Rishabh Pant extended this admiration through social media, highlighting emerging stars like Harshit Rana and Yashasvi Jaiswal alongside veteran players like KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored an impressive 161 on his test debut, acknowledged his partnership with KL Rahul, celebrating their pivotal opening stand in the success. Meanwhile, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah lauded the collective team effort and Bumrah's dual role as a leader and bowler, and the camaraderie between players extended beyond the field with Bumrah's cordial gesture towards Australian spinner Nathan Lyon.

(With inputs from agencies.)