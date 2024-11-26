Left Menu

Tottenham Goalkeeper Vicario Undergoes Ankle Surgery

Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario, had surgery after fracturing his ankle in a 4-0 win against Manchester City. Despite completing the full match, he was confirmed injured on Monday. The club stated he will be evaluated to determine his return schedule, with full support from the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 01:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 01:50 IST
Tottenham Hotspur's goalie, Guglielmo Vicario, is recovering following ankle surgery. The Italian athlete sustained the injury during a match against Manchester City on Saturday, despite completing the entire game, as the club revealed on Monday.

A statement from Spurs, posted on X, confirmed Vicario's surgery and that his condition will continue to be monitored by the medical team to establish when he will return to training. Encouragement from the team poured in, with a collective show of support for the sidelined keeper.

This development comes as the North London club, currently holding sixth place in the Premier League with 19 points, prepare to host AS Roma in the Europa League this Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

