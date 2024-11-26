Tottenham Goalkeeper Vicario Undergoes Ankle Surgery

Tottenham Hotspur's goalie, Guglielmo Vicario, is recovering following ankle surgery. The Italian athlete sustained the injury during a match against Manchester City on Saturday, despite completing the entire game, as the club revealed on Monday.

A statement from Spurs, posted on X, confirmed Vicario's surgery and that his condition will continue to be monitored by the medical team to establish when he will return to training. Encouragement from the team poured in, with a collective show of support for the sidelined keeper.

This development comes as the North London club, currently holding sixth place in the Premier League with 19 points, prepare to host AS Roma in the Europa League this Thursday.

