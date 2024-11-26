Left Menu

Yashasvi Jaiswal: India's Rising Cricketing Star

Greg Chappell praises Yashasvi Jaiswal as India's future cricketing icon, highlighting his role in India's recent Test victory and contrasting India's junior cricket development with Australia's. Chappell argues that India's infrastructure and planning provide a significant competitive advantage in producing seasoned players ready for international cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:45 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a striking appraisal, former India coach Greg Chappell lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal as a future luminary in Indian cricket, drawing comparisons with legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. In his column for the 'Sydney Morning Herald', Chappell underscored Jaiswal's pivotal 161-run innings in the Test match against Australia.

Chappell pointed to the differences in cricketing infrastructure between India and Australia, highlighting Jaiswal's journey from Mumbai's local cricket scene to the national team as indicative of India's robust development system. India's preparation, he argues, grants it an edge in world cricket.

Chappell emphasized the gap in opportunities for junior players in Australia compared to India, suggesting that this imbalance might hinder Australia's future cricketing success. He urged for reforms in Australia's development pathways to nurture its young talent more effectively.

