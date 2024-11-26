Left Menu

Young Sensation: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Joins IPL at Just 13

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 13-year-old cricket prodigy, becomes the youngest player signed for IPL, bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore. His achievement has sparked pride in his hometown, with family replaying a vital role in his journey. Vaibhav marks a new era for young talent in cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:20 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking moment for Indian cricket, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made history by becoming the youngest player ever signed by the Indian Premier League (IPL). Acquired by the Rajasthan Royals for a staggering Rs 1.10 crore during the IPL 2025 auction, Vaibhav's remarkable achievement has brought immense pride and joy to his hometown. His uncle, Rajiv Kumar Suryavanshi, highlighted the elation shared by their community.

Rajiv expressed the overwhelming happiness of the villagers, noting the pride it brings to their district, state, and nation. He emphasized the pivotal role of Vaibhav's father, a former cricket player, in nurturing his son's burgeoning talent. This sentiment was echoed by Vaibhav's grandmother, Usha Singh, who extended heartfelt congratulations and prayers for his future success.

The bidding war for Vaibhav saw Rajasthan Royals edge out Delhi Capitals with the winning bid of Rs 1.1 crore. Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav became the youngest player to be recruited. His first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024 marked the beginning of his notable cricket journey, further highlighted by his recent T20 debut and performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

